Optimum Natural Distributors cuts ribbon for official grand opening

The Belleville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 25 to mark the official grand opening of Optimum Natural Distributors at 307 Davenport Industrial Park Drive in Belleville.

Taking part in the celebration were Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson, George Long, Ma’at Seba (owner), Ken Voigt, Scott Jones, Ronald Harris, Steve Jones, Tim McLean, Joe Davenport, Coqvies Fahdome, Colette McClinton, and John Chetcuti.

Optimum Natural Distributors offers bottled water purification, route sales, caps, closures, water/ice delivery, specialty supplements, notary, and fax services. Call 1-800-680-2429.