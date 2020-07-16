Old Fred C. Fischer Library demolished on July 13

On Monday morning, July 13, crews started demolishing the old Belleville Area District Library, which stood next to the newly constructed library. The old library was known as the Fred C. Fischer Library before the district library was established.

Once the old library is removed, work can begin on a new 90-car parking lot to be shared between the library and the City of Belleville. Also, Fourth Street will be redesigned and renovated by the Belleville Downtown Development Authority, becoming a one-way street that ends in the alley and the new parking lot.