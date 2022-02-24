No injuries reported in police car-school bus crash on Belleville Road

A Van Buren Public Schools school bus was rear-ended by a Van Buren Township police car just before 7 a.m. on southbound Belleville Road on the bridge over I-94.

Damage appeared minor and there were no injuries in either vehicle, said Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright. On Friday, he said an internal investigation was under way to determine what happened.

He said he and Lt. Ken Floro interviewed witnesses available and there were no claims of texting while driving, as claimed on social media.

Police closed the roadway while students were transferred from the slightly damaged bus to another bus, witnesses said. Chief Wright said he talked to School Supt. Pete Kudlak who said it was a district safety protocol to transfer the students.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Lt. Floro at (734) 699-8930.