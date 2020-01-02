Nine dogs rescued from two homes in Ypsilanti Township in December

Thanks to a tip from a Good Samaritan, nine allegedly neglected dogs have been rescued from homes determined unfit for living.

Animal Cruelty Investigators from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) found the dogs in two separate homes in Ypsilanti Township the first week of December.

Tipped off by a caller to the HSHV cruelty reporting hotline stating that a nearby dog was skinny enough to see his rib cage and that the owners had left the dogs behind chained in the yard, HSHV Officers found three adult Boxer-mix dogs living at the home that was soon after condemned by the township due to the conditions.

The dogs appeared in various states of neglect without access to food and water. One dog had several large oozing wounds. In connection to this case, HSHV Animal Cruelty Investigators executed another search warrant on a second home in the area that housed six more mixed breed dogs and was also soon after condemned.

“Animals are completely reliant on compassionate and courageous people to help protect them from harm,” said HSHV’s CEO Tanya Hilgendorf. “Because of this caller, we were able to rescue nine dogs and get them the care they needed. Plus, in so many cases of animal cruelty, there are also people in danger.

“During our investigations, we work with local officials, Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services so that all at risk can be helped. We are so grateful to the Good Samaritan who made this report and to all people who go out of their way to speak out for animals,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing, but all dogs are being cared for at HSHV and are receiving needed veterinary treatment, she said.