Nick Mockeridge named to Albion College Athletic Hall of Fame

Nick Mockeridge, who graduated from Belleville High School, is among 11 individuals to be inducted into the Albion College Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 5-6, announced Athletic Director Matt Arend.

The honorees will join the current 316 individuals of the Albion Athletic Hall Fame. The induction dinner will be held Oct. 5 at Baldwin Hall with the 2018 class also being recognized before Albion takes the field for the Homecoming football game against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Hope College.

Mockeridge, Albion class of 2004, took part in men’s cross country and men’s track & field.

Mockeridge finished his career as Abion’s first four-time all-MIAA performer in cross country and as the league’s Most Valuable Runner in track & field for the 2003 season. The four-time cross country team MVP and four-time all-region performer twice advanced to the NCAA Championship.