NFDA awards Brown Funeral Home for its Pursuit of Excellence

BROOKFIELD, WI – The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) is pleased to announce that 539 funeral home locations have earned a 2021 Pursuit of Excellence Award.

That includes the David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville, which is receiving the award for the 21st time.

This award is presented by NFDA annually to firms that have demonstrated a commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to strict ethical and professional standards and providing outstanding service to families and communities.

“As the pandemic continues to impact our country, funeral homes are finding extraordinary ways to meet the moment and provide meaningful support to grieving families and communities,” said NFDA Director of Public Relations Jessica Koth, who manages the Pursuit of Excellence Award program.

“The Pursuit of Excellence Task Force was very impressed with this year’s entries and commends all of our honorees for their hard work and dedication during these challenging times.”

To earn a NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a funeral home must demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, including compliance with state and federal regulations; staff participation in ongoing education and professional development; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement in the community; active participation in and service to the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

Information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence program can be found by visiting www.nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence.