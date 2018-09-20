New York man accused in stabbing death located in Belleville

A Syracuse, NY, man accused of stabbing a man to death on the Fourth of July at Oneida Shores Park, New York, and fleeing the scene shortly thereafter was located in Belleville.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said Joe Washington, 24, was transported back to Syracuse and arraigned Sept. 13 on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Washington is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Maurice Crawford during an altercation while they were attending a gathering. Crawford was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he died a short time later, officials said.

Detectives identified Washington as a suspect after spending the past two months conducting interviews with witnesses and analyzing the evidence.

Washington was located in early September in Belleville, where he was arrested on an unrelated warrant with the help of the Onondaga County Crime Analysis Center and the United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Forces, both in Syracuse and in Michigan.