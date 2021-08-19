New art banners now flying over streets in downtown Belleville

New banners are flying on the streets of downtown Belleville. The images of 2021 Belleville High School Seniors have been replaced by Community Art 48111.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts is sponsoring the new display on over 70 light poles from August through October.

Images from award-winning local artists of the BACA 2020 Virtual Art Show are highlighted on Main Street. Additional artwork depicting fall leaves, pumpkins, flags, air balloons, sunshine and more are designed by art students from Savage Elementary School. These images can be viewed along the Belleville Bridge and South, High and Liberty Streets. Pictures were submitted by Van Buren Public Schools teacher Kim Glime.

BACA is preparing for its 12th-Annual Community Art Show to take place Nov. 12-14 at the Belleville Yacht Club. The Art Show Committee is looking for sponsors and local artists to apply, from children starting at age 6 to teens and adults.

For more information go to www.bacaart.org or e-mail bellartson@gmail.com .