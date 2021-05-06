New 34th District Court to open May 10 with flag raising

Some of the staff members of the 34th District Court in Romulus took a tour of the new, two-story, 50,000-square-foot court building on April 30 led by Judges Lisa Martin and Tina Brooks Green.

Groundbreaking for the new structure was April 23, 2018 with an anticipated completion in August 2019. Delays included the COVID pandemic.

The $17 million building will officially open at noon on May 10, 2021 with a ceremonial flag raising. The courthouse is located across a parking lot from Romulus City Hall and is next to the Romulus library at 11131 Wayne Rd.