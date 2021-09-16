‘Never Forget’ 9-11 memorial event held at Grace Lake

The local “Never Forget” Sept. 11 memorial event brought first responders from 14 departments, who lined up their equipment near flags hanging high from fire department ladders at one end of the huge north parking lot at Grace Lake Corporate Center in Van Buren Township.

The event also featured a car show and the memorial service in another section of the massive parking lot.

Father John Kiselica of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville participated with comments and prayers, as did Pastor Dave Bielec of Southport Community Church.