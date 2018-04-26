‘National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’ is April 28

On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Van Buren Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches).

This initiative addresses a vital public-safety and public-health issue. Old medications that are stored in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are disturbingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Also, misuse of prescription opioid drugs can also lead to heroin addiction. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, through the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, residents are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medication by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, are posing potential safety and health hazards.

This is your opportunity to bring your pills for disposal to the Van Buren Township Police Department at 46425 Tyler Road, Van Buren Township. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28

Take Back Day event, contact Van Buren Township Police at (734) 699-8934 or go to the Drug Enforcement Agency website for more information at:

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html