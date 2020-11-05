Mutt Walk Winners

These are the winners in the Belleville Central Business Community’s Mutt Walk virtual competition.

First place in the Cutest category is Freya, a French Bulldog (Kelly Conway, Westland).

Second place in the Cutest category is Najee, a Chihuahua mix (Veronica Kilmark, Belleville).

First place in Scariest category is Spike, a French Bulldog (Kelly Conway, Westland).

Second place in the Scariest category is Petey, a Black/Silver Schnauzer (Kevin and Caroline Maus, Westland).

First place in the Best Mutt category is Lucy Ricardo, a Boston Terrier (Pamela Maus, Belleville)

Second place in the Best Mutt category is Ada, a Black Schnauzer (Kevin and Caroline Maus, Westland).