Museum adjusts hours to make way for VBT’s 25 summer interns

Belleville Area Museum Director Katie Dallos announces that this year the museum will be hosting 25 summer interns for a program entitled, “The REAL,” through Van Buren Township.
“Due to the schedules of the students who will be participating, we have decided to alter our usual spring/summer hours,” Dallos said.
Museum Operating Hours During
Internship Program, “The REAL,”
Van Buren Township Holiday, and Summer Closures
July 3-4: Holiday CLOSED
July 10-21:
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday, 12-4 p.m.
Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, 12-4 p.m.
Closed Monday July 10 and 17
July 24–Aug. 5 – Museum Annual Summer Closure.
Archives by Appointment
Ancestry Access during business hours.
405 Main Street, Belleville
(734) 697-1944