Museum adjusts hours to make way for VBT’s 25 summer interns

Belleville Area Museum Director Katie Dallos announces that this year the museum will be hosting 25 summer interns for a program entitled, “The REAL,” through Van Buren Township.

“Due to the schedules of the students who will be participating, we have decided to alter our usual spring/summer hours,” Dallos said.

Museum Operating Hours During

Internship Program, “The REAL,”

Van Buren Township Holiday, and Summer Closures

July 3-4: Holiday CLOSED

July 10-21:

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, 12-4 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, 12-4 p.m.

Closed Monday July 10 and 17

July 24–Aug. 5 – Museum Annual Summer Closure.

Archives by Appointment

Ancestry Access during business hours.

405 Main Street, Belleville

(734) 697-1944