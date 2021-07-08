MTA offers scholarships to students pursuing career in local government

The past year has shown us how critically important community leaders, programs and services are in helping to support Michigan residents.

The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) Robert R. Robinson Scholarship offers financial assistance to today’s students who are aspiring to future leadership roles in their community. Applications for this annual scholarship are being accepted now.

Scholarships are up to $1,000 each.

The scholarship is designed to help Michigan students who are preparing for a career in public administration. Applicants must be a junior, senior or graduate student in a Michigan college or university.

The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis, and applicants are considered on several factors including academic achievement, community involvement and commitment to local government administration.

Requirements include: a letter of recommendation from a professor or instructor, a copy of a resolution of support from an MTA-member township board in good standing, and a short essay on an important issue facing local government.

“The Michigan Townships Association is proud to offer this annual scholarship to our leaders of tomorrow,” said Harold Koviak, Burt Township (Cheboygan Co.) supervisor and a member of MTA’s Robinson Scholarship Committee.

“The scholarship is critical both to students in pursuit of their local government careers and to all public officials as we work to encourage today’s students to pursue a future in public service.”

All applications are due by July 30, 2021. More information and applications materials are available online at www.michigantownships.org/scholarship.asp, or by contacting MTA at (517) 321-6467.

In the tri-community, both Charter Township of Van Buren and Sumpter Township are members of the MTA.