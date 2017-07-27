More than 500 gather at Yankee Air Museum to hear Colbeck announce candidacy for Governor

More than 500 supporters sat in sweltering heat for two hours at the Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run Airport on Saturday, July 22, as State Senator Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, officially announced his candidacy to become Michigan’s next Governor.

Sen. Colbeck shared how faith inspired him and his wife Angie to pursue something greater than themselves. He was an aerospace engineer with no political experience, but they were frustrated with the direction of this country. In 2010, he ran for the 7th Senate district, defeating four former state representatives to become the first person without any political experience to be elected in the state senate in over three decades.

At Saturday’s event, several speakers described how Colbeck took principled stands on their behalf, including Dr. Chad Savage, Terry Bowman, Michelle Gregoire, Gina Johnson, William Wagner, Rev. Levon Yuille and Mark Gurley, along with radio personalities, Thayrone X of WAAM 1600 and Bob Dutko, WMUZ 103.5, and Captain USN (ret) Howard Rundell and his wife Jacquie.