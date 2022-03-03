Michigan State Police investigate one-car accident on I-94 ramp

Michigan State Police are investigating what appears to have been single-car crash Tuesday morning in Van Buren Township.

According to WWJ News Radio, the driver involved was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, following the incident in the area of I-94 and Haggerty Road in Van Buren Twp.

Just before 7 a.m., MSP said a 911 call came in about a rollover crash on the exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was traveling on I-94 when he took the off-ramp and continued straight at freeway speeds. His car hit the grassy median, police said, then went airborne.

When it landed, the vehicle rolled onto its side into the right ditch of the on-ramp. There were no signs of skid marks to indicate that the driver slowed down after exiting the freeway, police said, although other circumstances were unclear.

Huron Valley Ambulance transported the injured man to St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment. Van Buren Fire Department was on the scene. No one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.