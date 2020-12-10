Michigan Downtown Association decides Harris Park is ‘Best’

The Michigan Downtown Association has recognized Harris Park in Van Buren Township as the Best Placemaking Project in the state.

Placemaking is a people-centered approach to planning, designing and managing public spaces.

Harris Park was a five-year project by the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority – from property acquisition to completion.

The Harris family, one of the first African-American families to settle in VBT, helped to shape the community for three generations.

The DDA decided to preserve the legacy of the Harris family and its homestead by creating a public space for people to gather, be active and stay connected. The completely reconstructed Harris home is now the new DDA headquarters.

Harris Park is an urban park in the VBT business district, featuring free Wi-Fi, a digital message board, walking path, doggie stations, benches, picnic tables, pavilion, pergola, light bollards with charging stations and a large grassy area.

The DDA office features a conference room for business workshops and training sessions.

The park is available to the neighboring apartment complex and businesses along Belleville Road.

Since early spring 2020, the park has seen consistent daily usage, from business and chamber events to martial arts and dance classes, pop up car shows, impromptu concerts, a drive-by baby shower, birthday parties and two weddings.

The Placemaking Award was presented virtually on Nov. 5 during the annual statewide Michigan Downtowns Conference.