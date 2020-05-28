Memorial Day ceremony shortened by COVID-19

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish League of American Veterans presented an abbreviated Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Belleville on Monday, May 25.
They expected a crowd of the allowed ten, but more than 30 showed up, including technicians from the school district, Van Buren Township, and VFW under a tent. They all recorded the event for showing online and on the township’s web site for those who couldn’t attend because of the coronavirus.
The American flag was at full-staff instead of the appropriate half-staff and it was explained that the line was broken and the city of Belleville will repair it as soon as it can.
