Meet-the-candidate session set at museum at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23

A meet-the-candidates session will be held Monday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Belleville Area Museum at 405 Main St, Belleville.

Each candidate who is on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election is invited to attend. Candidates will be given three minutes to present to the audience why they are seeking the office and what they hope to accomplish. They will also be given the opportunity for a rebuttal.

The purpose of this event is for the public to get a second chance to meet the candidates for Belleville City Council. There also will be a Q&A and an opportunity for the candidates to mingle with the audience.

For more information contact Colette McClinton either by email at gardenfantasyonmain@gmail.com, or by phone at (734) 697-7400.

A meet-the-candidates forum for those running for the Belleville City Council also was held by the League of Women Voters on Sept. 20 at Belleville High School, just before the absentee ballots were due to be sent out. A video of this forum can be accessed from the League’s website at LWVnorthwestwayne.org .

The League also offers an on-line voters guide at VOTE411.org where voters can read and compare candidate responses to relevant issues. Print copies of the voter guide are available at the Belleville Area District Library.