MDOT to host Ford Road meeting April 26 with Wayne Co., Canton Township

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host a public meeting to discuss an overview of a planned M-153 (Ford Road) project.

MDOT, Wayne County, and Canton Township are partnering up to rebuild M-153 (Ford Road) between Sheldon Road and I-275, including boulevards to eliminate left turns.

The meeting is for MDOT, Wayne County, and Canton Township representatives; residents, business owners, community leaders, and media.

The meeting is set for 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton Township. There will be scheduled presentations at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

The collaborative redesign is expected to reduce the high volume of crashes which have occurred in this area. Lighting and signals will be upgraded along with new signals added. Utility work includes drainage improvements for storm water and watermain work.

The M-153 (Ford Road)/Haggerty Road intersection will be rebuilt with boulevards in all directions. The north side of the intersection will have a narrower boulevard to provide additional room for large commercial vehicles to turn.

There will be intelligent transportation system (ITS) work and necessary pavement repairs on M-153 (Ford Road) between I-275 and Lotz Road.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Provide concerns and comments by e-mail to Adam Penzenstadler at MDOT-Metro-TaylorTSC@Michigan.gov, or by mail or phone to Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, 425 West Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909, (517) 335-4381.

Accommodations at the meeting can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Contact Orlando Curry at (517) 241-7462.