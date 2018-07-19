MDOT delays start of pedestrian walkway construction to June 30

Van Buren Township has been informed that the Michigan Department of Transportation has delayed the start of work on the pedestrian bridge along Belleville Road over I-94 until Monday, July 30.

The project originally had been planned to begin Monday, July 16. The work still has a November completion date.

Wayne County crews, meanwhile, have resurfaced Bemis Road from Renton to Savage/Haggerty roads, the small section of Bemis left uncompleted in last year’s work on Bemis.

Also, Wayne County has announced it will be resurfacing Savage Road from Harris to Gentz roads this season.

Work on the long-closed bridge over the Huron River in New Boston is expected to start soon and be done by November.