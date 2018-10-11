MDOT closing I-275 Westland Rest Area at 2 p.m. Nov. 14

Due to the high cost to rebuild and maintain, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the Westland Rest Area in Wayne County at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The rest area is on northbound I-275 between US-12 (Michigan Avenue) and M-153 (Ford Road) Canton.

MDOT has determined that the Westland Rest Area, which was built in 1977, has exceeded its useful service life and would require significant investment to remain open. The estimated cost to replace the building is $1.1 million to $1.5 million, plus the continued costs for maintenance, safety, and security. These costs combined amount to two to three times the typical operating costs of other rest areas.

Crews will demolish the building, remove most of the parking lot and walkways, and replace most of the area with grass. The truck parking area and scales will remain for law enforcement use. Ramp access will be barricaded and locked.

MDOT currently operates 78 rest areas statewide, including the Westland Rest Area. The 41-year-old facility was built along with I-275 in what was mostly rural area at the time. This is now a highly urbanized area with many alternatives for motorist services available at Exit 22 to US-12 and at Exit 25 to M-153.

Nearby rest areas include the Belleville Rest Area on westbound I-94 (west of I-275), and the Carleton Rest Area on southbound I-275. Other truck parking is available on I-75 at Exit 32B and on I-94 at Exit 200.

The I-275 bike trail that borders the eastern edge of the site will not be impacted by the closing.