McBride middle School to present ‘Mystery at Shady Acres’

McBride Middle School will present this year’s play, “Mystery at Shady Acres,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29, and at noon on Saturday, April 30.

Tickets will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, and the PTO will be offering concessions. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. The play is directed by Tracy Delfuoco and Pamela O’Neill.

The audience’s help is needed to solve the baffling theft at Shady Acres, a cozy hotel tucked away in the remote English countryside in the late 1920s. The hotel staff is frantically preparing for the arrival of their most prestigious guests ever — the wealthy and famous Fairfaxes from America. Everything seems to be going awry as the hotel is turned topsy-turvy with zany activity.

Finally, hotel manager Mr. Clifford manages to usher the English Tea Garden tour group out of the lobby early and to straighten out the confusion between the Fairfaxes and the Brighthams, another pair of wealthy guests. Just when he thinks everything is going smoothly, Mrs. Fairfax’s valuable diamond necklace is stolen! Who could it be? And who is the mysterious man lurking about who signed the hotel register as Mr. X?

The police discover that practically everyone at the hotel has a motive. Having a flamboyant but ineffective detective and his assistant arrive on the scene competing to solve the case first only makes matters worse. Good thing the audience is there to help point out the clues and analyze characters’ motivations. This lighthearted “whodunit” has enough twists and turns to keep audiences of all ages entertained!

McBride Middle School is located at 47097 McBride Ave. in Van Buren Township.