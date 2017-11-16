Masonic Lodge presents check for $3,000 to Belleville Police

Jim Piper, secretary of the Belleville Masonic Lodge, presented a check for $3,000 to the Belleville Police Department and Herkimer Radio for four radios for police reserve officers. Police Chief Hal Berriman accepted the check at the Nov. 6 meeting of the Belleville City Council.

Piper said the Masons had a fund raiser with the help of reserve officers and raised $1,500. The Grand Lodge of Michigan matched that amount. Piper and his wife also deliver food every month from city hall for those in need in the city as part of an ongoing CFDP U.S. Commodity Foods program.