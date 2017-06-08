Mark Germano arraigned for murder in Sunday shooting

Van Buren Township resident Mark Germano, 45, was arraigned by video from the VBT lockup on Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

He is accused of shooting and killing his acquaintance Edward Kuehn, 38, twice in the head and neck as he sat in his car sipping on coffee he had just purchased at Tim Horton’s on Rawsonville Road early Sunday morning.

Police found Kuehn in the Tim Horton parking lot sitting with mortal wounds in his maroon Ford Taurus Limited car that had the passenger window blown inward.

Germano was taken into custody without incident later at his Bemis Road residence. VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said the two knew each other and this was not an incident of a stranger being shot.

Chief Wright said at about 7:33 a.m. Sunday, the VBT Dispatch Center received a call from a woman saying her husband told her he shot her friend at the Tim Horton’s on Rawsonville Road.

The woman said her husband had returned to their home in the 45000 block of Bemis Road, reported the homicide, and then went into the barn behind the house with his gun. Apparently, he then headed into the woods.

Chief Wright said police responded to the home and were able to contact the suspect via cell phone. VBT road patrol was able to talk the suspect into coming out of the wooded area, he said.

The shooting was described by police as domestic in nature.