Marine veteran Joe Poston honored by Blue Star Mothers of America

Marine veteran Joe Poston of Ypsilanti, husband of Paula Pence Poston, was honored on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Van Buren Eagles with an Angel Bike by the Blue Star Mothers of America of St. Clair, Macomb and Lapeer counties.

It was presented along with a plaque to Joe for his service in the Marine Corps and also honored U.S. Army PFC Moneeka Mayo of Wyoming, MI, who gave her life in 2008.

“The bike is dedicated to the spirit of determination and strength of Moneeka and she will forever be remembered as Joe rides,” said the Blue Star Mothers.

Attending were Moneeka’s parents and daughter as well as many of Poston’s friends. Poston is a member of the Van Buren Eagles and also is an Eagle Rider member.