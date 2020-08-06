Marina Gerick earns award for Benches for Belleville project

On July 18, Girl Scouts of South Eastern Michigan held the 2020 Honor Reception at the Canterbury Village Drive-In.

This unprecedented event honored the Gold Award Girl Scouts, Silver Award Girl Scouts, Bronze Award Girl Scouts, special award recipients, and graduating seniors.

All attendees were required to wear masks, and social distance. Each girl was allowed one vehicle of guests, and the guests viewed from their vehicle or from the 14’ x 20’ designated parking space. Awards were presented by GSSEM’s new CEO Monica Woodson and board chairperson Telva McGruder. Honorees were viewed on the big screen as they crossed the stage.

Marina Gerick was presented with her Silver Award for her Benches for Belleville Project. The first trip to Indiana with 1,300 pounds of caps and lids yielded seven benches in May of 2019. Caps and lids are still being collected with hopes of going to Indiana again in October to bring back more benches.

Currently, the active drop off locations are:

• Van Buren Township Hall, outside the main township entrance;

• Sumpter Township Hall, by the back entrance;

• Gardner’s Choice on Belleville Road;

• Garden Fantasy on Main Street;

• Atchinson Ford on Belleville Road; and

• Belleville-Area Independent on Main Street.

For large drop-offs contact benchesforbelleville@gmail.com .

Drop-offs to restaurants have been suspended during this time due to Covid.

Marina said she appreciates Hidalgo’s, Egan’s and The Lunch Box for supporting the project since the beginning. Guidelines for restaurants during Covid do not make them a practical drop-off location, Marina said.

The Belleville Area District Library has also been a great supporter of the project, but cannot accept caps during this time, she said.

Marina said she truly appreciates the support and love given to this project from this community.

For the award ceremony, Marina wore a special mask that said “2 down, 1 to go!” with a GS Bronze Trefoil with a check mark, a GS Silver Trefoil with a check mark and GS Gold Trefoil.

Marina earned her Bronze with her troop in June of 2016. Their project was comfort bags for homeless children.

Marina has yet to announce what her Gold Award Project will be.

