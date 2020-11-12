Man who robbed Chase bank in Belleville immediately arrested

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the Belleville Police Department was dispatched to the Chase bank at 465 Main St. on a report of a robbery in progress.

In a news release, Belleville Police Chief David Robinson reported that officers from Belleville and Van Buren police departments responded, but the suspect was gone upon arrival.

It was determined that the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money, Chief Robinson reports. Although unspecific violence was mentioned, there was no weapon seen or implied.

Due to a quick response and information sharing, a potential suspect was located near Horizon Park. Investigative efforts determined that this suspect was the perpetrator of the bank robbery and he was taken into custody, according to the news release.

The suspect arrested was Joe Stafford, 55, with identification from the State of Georgia. Stafford was arraigned in 34th District Court by Chief Judge Brian Oakley on Tuesday morning on one count of bank robbery with the included enhanced charge of Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense. Bond was set at $10,000/10%.

Based on a law enforcement information sharing database, Stafford may have also been involved in a similar crime at the Chase bank at Canton Center Road and Michigan Avenue on Nov. 5, which is currently under investigation.

“The arrest of this individual is an example of excellent police teamwork between jurisdictions that we benefit from through the professional and excellent relationship we share with our neighboring communities,” said Chief Robinson. “Credit should also be given to the partnership and willingness of our citizens and businesses to step-up and assist us in reporting crime and in our investigative efforts.”