Man upset over ticket for reckless driving causes turmoil at VBT

A man who was upset over a reckless driving ticket he got from Van Buren Township Police last week, went into the police department to complain and then entered the main area of the township hall and started screaming and yelling on Friday afternoon, Oct. 11.

Employees were frightened, with some calling 911 and others fleeing from the building. When police arrived he was in the parking lot and they talked to him.

Dennis Thick, who used to live in VBT, returned to his Carleton home and then had a tumultuous weekend.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, he showed up at the home of a VBT police official. His family was convinced to put him in the University of Michigan Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.