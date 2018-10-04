Man shoots Parkwood neighbor in chest, flees to Detroit location

On Saturday, Sept. 29, at about 7:49 p.m. the Van Buren Township Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute / threats complaint in the 8900 block of Parkwood Drive.

According to a news release sent out on Monday morning, VBT officers were subsequently sent to an apartment in the 8900 block of Parkwood to investigate this situation. As officers were speaking with the complainant, officers heard a single gunshot from the area of the 9200 block of Parkwood Drive.

Officers rushed to the scene and observed one uncooperative male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and another male suspect fleeing south from the scene. The victim was able to provide officers with the identity of the suspect that shot him and had fled from officers.

One of the officers on the scene was Sgt. Alex Schulz, who has prior military and Police Special Operations Training. Sgt. Schulz was able to render critical first aid to the victim. He applied a chest seal to the victim’s chest wounds and was able to alleviate the victim’s breathing difficulty due to the wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. As of Monday, he was still in critical condition in an area hospital.

It was believed at the time of the shooting that the suspect had secreted himself in an apartment in the 9200 block of Parkwood Drive. Officers set up a perimeter on the apartment building and the Western Wayne Special Operations Team was called out to search for the suspect.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had fled the area and was given a ride by a stranger. Officers interviewed the driver who advised he dropped the suspect off at an intersection in the City of Detroit.

Both victim and suspect are residents of the apartment complex and are known to each other. Police stressed this is not a random incident and is tied to the ongoing neighbor dispute that officers were investigating at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are actively looking for the suspect at this time. They have prepared a case and sent it to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Any further questions should be directed to Lt. Charles Bazzy at (734) 699-8915