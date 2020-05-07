Man charged with ethnic intimidation for threats to Sen. Geiss

Police have charged John Mailley, 59, of Garden City with ethnic intimidation felonies after he allegedly left threatening emails for state Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Mailley had previously been convicted on ethnic intimidation and other charges.

Mailley allegedly left three voicemails in June, threatening to kill Muslims in one of them, according to a Michigan State Police affidavit.

“For each Jew and for each Christian that dies in this country cuz [sic] of a Muslim, there’ll be a whole bunch of Muslims dead and I’m going to start killing them one at a time,” a transcript of one of the voicemails read, according to the State Journal. “Children and all, we don’t give a [expletive] you little Muslim scum.”

Geiss said it is peculiar that the caller made so many threats against Muslims, since she a Roman Catholic.

“The only logical connection for a highly illogical constituent is that I am close with Rashida Tlaib,” Geiss said, referring to the Detroit congresswoman from the 13th district. “We did a town hall together. I have visited the Islamic Center and appropriately and respectfully covered my head. I have stood outside with those protesting the Muslim ban. I believe in treating everyone with dignity and I’ve always been consistent about that.”

Mailley left two other similar voicemails overnight June 28, police said. In each one, he threatened to kill Muslims and called Geiss expletives.

In March 2004, Mailley was convicted of two counts of ethnic intimidation and one count of malicious use of telecommunications in Wayne County, the State Journal reports. He was sentenced to 13 months to two years in prison.

When police spoke to Mailley in October, his wife told them he was an alcoholic and had a history of ethnic intimidation, according to records.

Geiss was elected to the state Senate in 2018 and represents Romulus, Taylor and part of Van Buren Township. She previously served two terms in the state House.