Macdennis Ikpeama of Belleville earns Comcast NBCUniversal Scholarship

Macdennis Ikpeama of Belleville, a student at Arbor Preparatory High School in Ypsilanti, is among those earning a $2,500 scholarship from Comcast NBCUniversal.

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced that it has awarded $82,500 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 33 Michigan students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“This year’s scholarship recipients demonstrated an incredible passion and determination to excel academically and in the community,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president for the Heartland Region, which includes Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky. “We are honored to recognize them and support their continuing educational journeys.”