Lunch Box demolished, new development on the way

The Lunch Box restaurant building at Belleville’s front door was demolished on Aug. 20 to make way for new construction on the site by developer Scott Jones.

Wayne Cherry of Davenport Brothers Construction said they will now install a water main and sewers to that new half of the project. The first part of the commercial development will be built along Main Street and one lane of Main Street will be closed off during construction, Cherry said.

The second part will be constructed along North Liberty Street and trucks will enter and leave the site from North Liberty. The third part of the project will be construction in 2021 of a two-story building where the former Lakeview Tavern used to stand.