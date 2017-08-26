Local cyclists to again take part in annual DALMAC Tour

Patrick Aimone, Norm DeBuck, and Victor Franzoi, all of Van Buren Township, are preparing to ride in the 47th-annual Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinaw (DALMAC) bicycle tour at the end of the month.

This is Aimone’s 28th year on the tour, Franzoi’s 20th year, and DeBuck’s fifth year.

Founded in 1971 by former State Sen. Dick Allen, DALMAC offers riders a choice of routes beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 30, or Thursday, Aug. 31, which leave from East Lansing and end on Sunday, Sept. 3, in either Mackinaw City, St. Ignace or Rudyard, depending on the route chosen.

Newer options include a three-day route that departs from Lake City Friday morning or a two-day route that leaves from Grayling Saturday morning.

This year’s routes range in distance from 102 to 411 miles. Nearly 1,400 riders are expected to participate in the 2017 tour.

DALMAC seeks to develop an appreciation of bicycling as both recreation and transportation, to promote a bicycle-friendly environment in Michigan and to demonstrate how bicycles and other vehicles can safely share our state roads. It is a recreational tour open to all capable, interested bicyclists.

Proceeds from the tour have enabled The DALMAC Fund to grant over $1.3 million to bicycling-related organizations and causes since 1985. Programs benefiting from these grants represent a variety of purposes, from trail projects to public safety to extending bicycling opportunities to those with disabilities.

DALMAC is hosted by the Lansing-based Tri-County Bicycle Association (TCBA), the largest local bicycling organization in Michigan, with approximately 1,000 members. The year-round efforts of TCBA volunteers make it possible to offer a high quality tour at a reasonable price and to raise money in support of numerous bicycling programs without asking riders to collect pledges.

Bicyclists interested in participating in next year’s DALMAC tour may view the club’s website at biketcba.org.