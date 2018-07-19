Lincoln Consolidated Schools bond proposal on August ballot

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, residents of the Lincoln Consolidated Schools district will be asked to vote on a zero-mill increase bond proposal in the amount of $25 million for projects to include safety measures such as secure vestibules at every school building, security cameras district-wide, instructional technology in every classroom, playground improvements with security fencing, carpet replacement in school buildings, additional parking and lighting, athletic field updates, indoor training facility, and stadium fieldhouse to include additional restrooms and locker rooms.

The proposed bond is not projected to increase the debt levy over the current 7.35 mills. Over the past three years, Lincoln Consolidated Schools has refinanced the current debt levy resulting in a savings to taxpayers of approximately $17 million and shortening the payback period.

Homeowners will not see an increase because the bond will be added to the end of the current debt which would be extended for an additional 5 years.

“Following the recent work on our Strategic Plan and feedback from our student safety forums earlier this year, our community has expressed a need to invest in our district to improve student safety and provide additional facilities for our families which will also attract the next generation of Lincoln students,” said School Supt. Sean McNatt.

“With our location not tied to a downtown, we are the community center and the go-to location for student and family activities. This bond proposal allows us to provide more opportunities to participate in the community, along with potential revenue generation from outside rentals while also improving overall campus safety.”

The district will be hosting an informational meeting on Wednesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Performing Arts Center located at 7425 Willis Road, Ypsilanti. The meeting will include a presentation of the bond details, the planned projects, and a Q&A session.