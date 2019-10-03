Life Chain set on Main St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

Belleville Church of God members will be meeting at Main Street and Five Points in Belleville from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, to form a Life Chain.

They are joining thousands of other pro-life people who will line the sidewalks along routes in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties on Oct. 6.

All Life Chain participants will be holding uniform, pre-printed signs such as: “Abortion Kills Children,” “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Pray to End Abortion,” “Life – The First Inalienable Right,” and “Adoption: The Loving Option.”

This event provides a visual statement of solidarity by members of local communities that abortion is grievously wrong and that they are opposed to the killing of preborn children. Those who agree are invited to stand with them.

Local Life Chains are sponsored by Right to Life-LIFESPAN.