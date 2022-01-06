Library sets special programs for month of January and beyond

Winter Storytimes:

Jan. 10-Feb. 17 and March 7-April 14

Family Storytime with Mrs. Nakenya -Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Toddler Time with Ms. M – Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 11a.m.

Baby Storytime with Mrs. Karen – Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Teen Comic Book Club: First meeting is Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Do you enjoy reading comic books, graphic novels, and manga? Are you interested in creating your own comic books as well? Then this is the club for you. We will read and discuss a variety of comics and bring your own stories to life. Everyone has a story to tell. Meetings will take place the second Monday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration ends two days before the event. 7th grade – 12th grade.

Introduction to Computers:

Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Computer classes are back! Our Introductory class is designed for the absolute beginner. We start with teaching you how to turn the computer on! The class also includes anoverview of desktop/laptop computer set-ups, basic functions, and lots of practice using the keyboard and mouse. Classes will take place at the Sumpter Media Center at 23465 Sumpter Rd. Registration is required.

Teen Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Are you a teen that loves to read and talk about books? Come join us for this new club where we will read and discuss books of all genres and types. This month we will be discussing “Six Crows” by Leigh Bardugo. You can pick up the book at the Youth Desk downstairs. Registration is required.

Homegrown Knowledge: League of Women Voters

Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Homegrown Knowledge is a monthly lecture series sponsored by the Friends of the Library, featuring the knowledge and passions of your local community members. This month’s series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and will discuss an update on “Voting Rights, Voting Bills, and Initiatives.”