Library rafters heading to the dump, if they can’t find a new home

When the late architect George Craven designed the extension of the Fred C. Fischer Library in Belleville in the 1950s, he was asked to keep the price down.

And, he did, with a construction cost of $75 per square foot.

“But he wanted to have one feature that really popped,” said Mary Jo Suchy, Director of the Belleville Area District Library, who worked at the Fred C. Fischer Library for more than 30 years.

The six, 40-foot-long, wood laminate arches was the design that popped. Now, unless a new home can be found for the arches, they will be tossed in the dump when the Fischer library is demolished later this month.

“I’m a former wood shop teacher and I don’t want them to go to the dump,” said library board member John Juriga.

He said they had talked to the City of Belleville, hoping they could be put up in the Fourth Street Square, with a cover, because they are not suitable for outdoor use. But, that didn’t work out.

At one point, it was thought Van Buren Township might take them, but that didn’t work out.

Juriga said taking down the arches would be labor-intensive. He said the building will belong to Blue Ribbon Contracting of Romulus, whose vice president Matt Treder lives in Van Buren Township. Those interested in working out a use for the arches and their removal may call Treder at (734) 218-2591 to negotiate the project.

The demolition of the old library was scheduled to start March 20, but vermiculite and asbestos in a wall needs to be removed and so that will take about two weeks, Juriga said, giving them some extra time to save the arches.

“I don’t want them to go to the dump,” Juriga repeated.