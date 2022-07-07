Library press release explains background of Library millage question

In 2010, the voters of Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren passed an operating millage to fund the Belleville Area District Library. This millage expired at the end of 2021. On the Aug. 2 ballot, voters will be asked to consider the restoration of the 2010 millage.

This millage represents almost half of the library’s operating budget which determines library hours, services, programs, book purchases, building cleaning and upkeep, payment of utility bills, etc. The original 2010 millage was 0.7 mills for 12 years. Over the years this amount has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to 0.6864 mills.

The length of time for the proposed millage restoration is 15 years. This will align it with the library’s other operating millage that was approved by the voters in 2016 to cover costs of operating the new library and branch. (The 2016 millage was for 0.75 mills for 20 years and has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment to 0.7354 mills.)

The new library features:

• More space for books and materials

• An early childhood literacy area in the children’s room

• Meeting, tutoring, and quiet study rooms

• Quiet area for adults

• Local history/genealogy room

• Separate teen room

• Computers in the adult, teen, and children’s areas

• Expanded digital collection (eBooks, downloadable audio books, movies, etc.)

• Computer classes, tech tutoring, and WiFi hotspots

• Faxing, scanning, and printing services

The ballot language explains that the proposed millage “restores millage that expired with the 2021 tax levy”. Since the original millage expired in December 2021, and it is now 2022, it can no longer be called a renewal on the ballot. (There were no district-wide general elections in 2021, so the library opted to wait until 2022, to avoid the additional cost of a special election with fewer voters likely turning out). There is no tax increase over 2021 levels.

The library appreciates the historical support provided by the community and looks forward to serving the citizens of Belleville, Sumpter, and Van Buren for generations to come.