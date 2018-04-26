League of Women Voters to meet May 2 at Trinity Episcopal Church

The Belleville Unit of the Northwest Wayne County League of Women Voters will meet at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Road, Belleville, MI, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The meeting is open to all who are members of the League and to those who are interested in the work of the League.

The meeting will present information on the League ballot initiative called “Promote the Vote,” regarding easier voter registration, early voting, and easier absentee voting. The group will also see a brief movie “Michigan Divided” as produced by Center for Michigan, an organization that produces Bridge Magazine. Discussion will follow. Light Refreshments. All are welcome.

The Belleville Area Unit of the League was formed in January of 2016.

Questions? Call Barbara Miller (734) 697-4455 (law office) or evening (734) 516-0025 (cell phone).