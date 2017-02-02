League of Women Voters to meet Feb. 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church

Local members of the League of Women Voters – and anyone else interested in the league – will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Road.

The local geographical unit of the non-partisan League of Women Voters, is made up of male and female members from Belleville, Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the Belleville Geographical Unit’s first year and plan for the coming year.

The Belleville unit is part of the Northwest Wayne County League, a group based primarily in Livonia.

At the Belleville group’s first meeting in January 2016, about 40 showed up and 26 have become paid members.

For more information on the group, call attorney Barbara Rogalle Miller during business hours at (734) 697-4455.