League of Women Voters to give ballot presentation at library

Angela Ryan of the League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne County will give a presentation at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Belleville Area District Library.
She will tell the history of the League of Women Voters, as well as describe proposals on the November ballot and current law suits affecting voting legislation.
The event is part of the Homegrown Knowledge series put on by the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library.
