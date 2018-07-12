League of Women Voters sets July 17 forum for Sumpter candidates

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne County is sponsoring public candidates forums for those seeking election for the positions of Sumpter Township Clerk, Treasurer and Trustee in the Aug. 7, primary.

The forums are scheduled for Tuesday, July 17, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sumpter Township Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Road.

The schedule is:

• 7:00–7:25 p.m. – Sumpter Township Clerk

• 7:30–7:55 p.m. – Sumpter Township Treasurer

• 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Sumpter Township Trustee

Questions for the candidates can be submitted by the forum audience, which will be asked by a League moderator. The public can also submit questions in advance by emailing them to the League at leaguemail@yahoo.com. The forums will be filmed and will be available on the website of the League of Women Voters (www.LWVnorthwestwayne.org) shortly after the forum. The forum guidelines are also posted on the League’s website.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, political organization whose purpose is to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties, but it does work to gather and distribute information to the public on candidates and their views.