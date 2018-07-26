League of Women Voters provides on-line voter guide, forums replay

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne County is offering assistance to those voting in the Primary Election on Aug 7.

The League has provided an on-line voter guide at VOTE411.org. Visit VOTE411.org to read and compare candidate responses to relevant issues, find your polling place, check voting hours, learn about ballot measures, and read tips about voting in Michigan. Voters need simple, helpful tools to help them navigate the voting process and Election Day.

The League also hosted candidate forums for the partial term elections for Sumpter Township Clerk, Treasurer and Board of Trustees. The video links for these forums can be found on the League’s website: LWVnorthwestwayne.org .

Voters will need to choose one party’s ballot in the Primary Election and then vote only for candidates in that party. Casting votes in multiple parties will invalidate the ballot.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties.