LDFA honors John Delaney’s work after he resigns from board

John Delaney announced his resignation from the Van Buren Township Local Development Finance Authority at a recent township board meeting and at the July 12 regular LDFA meeting members praised his work.

“He was a very devoted member of this group,” said Chairman Michael Dotson.

“I have been a member since 2016, but I’ve been out here in the peanut gallery since day one,” Delaney said from the audience.

“Thank you for working with us and helping us,” Chairman Dotson said. “You’re a force we really liked being here,” Dotson said and then referred to his institutional memory.

Doug Peters praised Delaney’s attention to detail, including budget items and the actual statute of the LDFA.

“Jeff Jahr, Sr., called me the township ombudsman and that’s why I’m here,” Delaney said.

Delaney explained at the board meeting that he needed to resign because he was joining in a law suit that would be unseemly for him as an LDFA member.

He said he plans to be at every LDFA meeting to hear what’s going on and offer comments.