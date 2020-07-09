Lakeview Tavern demolished in Belleville

Lakeview Tavern, at the entry to the City of Belleville at the Belleville Bridge was demolished the afternoon of July 1. It had been a popular, local watering hole since it opened in 1947, 73 years ago.

The family business was purchased by Scott Jones so the site can be a part of his large development being planned for that part of the city. During the demolition by Davenport Construction, a crane toppled over sideways into a basement and had to be pulled out by J&T Towing’s heavy equipment