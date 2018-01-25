Knights of Columbus, St. Anthony Men’s Club set Vocations Dinner

Knights of Columbus St. Maximilian Kolbe Council 6549 and St. Anthony Men’s Club are sponsoring a Vocations Dinner and Silent Raffle in support of the seminarians at Sacred Heart, Detroit, the future priests in the Archdiocese of Detroit.

All proceeds will go to provide financial support for the current seminarians and their trip to the Holy Land.

The dinner will be Saturday, April 14, at St. Anthony Parish family center on W. Columbia Avenue in Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7:30 p.m., and a program will follow.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available from any Knights or Men’s Club members. Or call (734) 347-0426 or email alatiw@mikofc.org .

St. Maximilian Kolbe 6549 represents St. Aloysius (Romulus), St. Stephen (New Boston) and St. Anthony (Belleville).