Khloe Veenhuis smiles from poster at Douglas Carpet

Khloe Anna Veenhuis of Van Buren Township, born Dec. 5, is pictured on a big poster in the window of Douglas Carpet, 240 Main Street, in Belleville, promoting Dream Weaver carpet.

Great-grandfather Ken Smith had the poster printed and sent a copy of it to Dream Weaver carpet’s sales representative. The rep. sent it on to the head of marketing who posted it on the Dream Weaver Facebook page, where it got 897 views. They asked Smith to send Khloe’s next picture to them and it might be worked into a future national advertising promotion.

Khloe’s father and mother are Kyle and Lindsey Veenheuis. Don Mason of Douglas Carpet is Khloe’s great-great-grandfather.