Keystone wins School of Excellence award from National Heritage Academies

National Heritage Academies, one of the nation’s largest charter school management companies, honored its top performing schools, including Keystone Academy, during its 16th-annual Eagle Awards ceremony.

The event was held July 24 at the Amway Hotel in Grand Rapids with more than 400 principals and deans in attendance as part of a three-day Leadership Summit.

Keystone Academy was honored with the School of Excellence Award from NHA. Out of 84 NHA schools, 11 received the School of Excellence award.

“I am so proud to accept this award on behalf of Keystone Academy,” said Keturah Godfrey, Keystone Academy principal. “This award celebrates my outstanding staff, wonderful community of parents, and excellent students we have at Keystone. This award will be proudly displayed for everyone to see at our school. Thank you, NHA.”

NHA states its system of schools is designed to eliminate achievement gaps and provide school choice to families, with the clear objective of preparing children for success in high school, college, and beyond.

Keystone Charter Academy is located at 47925 Bemis Road in Sumpter Township. The school teaches 768 students from Young 5’s Kindergarten through eighth grade.

Keystone’s charter is authorized by Bay Mills Community College.