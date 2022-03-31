Keystone school board changes meeting times from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Thursday, March 10, meeting of the Keystone Academy Board of Directors it was decided to change its June 9 board meeting to June 2, so it doesn’t conflict with the June 9 Keystone graduation exercises for eight-graders who will be going on to other schools to complete their high school careers.

Board members also agreed to set their meeting times for 5 p.m. for the meetings left in this school year, April 14, May 12, and June 2.

In other business at the March 10 meeting, the board:

• Approved the revised designated signatory fiscal resolution to secure board access to its funds, as well as National Heritage Academy access to its funds;

• Heard Principal Jorvonna Drain announce the students in grades 3-8 have completed ELA Interim 2 testing and they had an 8% increase in student proficiency from Interim 1. She said they currently were taking Math Interim 2;

• Discussed selecting a new board member to replace Darren Hickonbottom who did not show interest in being reappointed. The board will nominate a person who will then be considered by Bay Mills Community College which holds the charter for Keystone. Hickonbottom has missed many meetings because of his job as an athletic coach;

• Approved the revised discipline reporting policy, which removes the ID number of the student;

• Reviewed the proposed 2022-23 board calendar, which will be voted on in April;

• Heard Principal Jorvonna Drain report alerts have been given to parents/guardians of students in grades K-3 who might be retained;

• Discussed the gifts for the two office administrator staff to celebrate Administrative Professionals Week, April 25-29. Also discussed was Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, May 2-6, that may feature a food truck. The deans and principal were honored in March; and

• Heard Principal Drain say transportation is a problem for some families and so they may set up car pools next year.

At the Feb. 22 meeting, the board:

• Went into closed session for a disciplinary hearing and came into open session to expel a fourth grader for 180 days for persistent disobedience;

• Approved the 2021-22 amended budget in the form of a General Appropriations Act as submitted;

• Approved reappointment of Patricia Kirkpatrick to serve an additional board term on the Keystone Board of Directors;

• Approved Alan C. Young as the 2021-22 audit firm; and

• Approved 760 offered seats available for the 2022-23 school year.